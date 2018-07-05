Popular Laois hair salon takes home prize at prestigious awards

A popular Portlaoise hairdresser has won a prestigious award in the industry.

John Coss Creative Hair in Portlaoise was awarded third place in the 2018 L’Oréal Colour Trophy.

This year’s 52nd L’Oreal Colour Trophy Awards was held in Dublin’s 4-star Clayton Hotel on Monday.

Hosted by Irish TV Presenter Ruth O’Neill, guests enjoyed a chic champagne reception, followed by a black-tie gala dinner and award ceremony, all before a rip-roaring after-party in the popular city centre spot.

Portlaoise based John Coss Creative Hair was awarded third place in the prestigious L’Oreal Colour Trophy competition with Mary Griffin and Anna McNulty accepting the award.

The Portlaoise salon is used to winning big awards as Stylist John Coss won the Fantastic Gents Hair Stylist Award at the Alfaparf Milano Fantastic Hairdresser Awards 2017 and Anna McNulty, also from John Coss Creative Hair came second place in the Fantastic Stylist Award category.

At the L’Oreal Colour Trophy competition it was a particularly sweet night for leading Irish salon group Brown Sugar who’s South William street team reigned supreme as 2018 L’Oréal Colour Trophy Award Winners, with Brown Sugar Blackrock walking away with the top spot in the L’Oréal Men’s Image category (Joanna Fogarty and Graham Molloy).

Celebrating the cutting edge of Irish hairdressing talent, the glamorous affair attracted some of the most illustrious names in the industry as well as the next generation of leaders, with the L’Oreal Colour Trophy STAR Award going to Callum O’Donovan (The Edge Hair Design, Cork).

Held across five continents in 37 countries around the globe, The L’Oréal Colour Trophy Awards provides Irish stylists and salons across the country with the opportunity to shape future trends and showcase their talents amongst the very best in the business, with this year’s Grand Final adjudicated by industry icons Paul Dennison (Ken Picton), Andrew Mulvenna (Andrew Mulvenna Hair), Siobhan Jones (Headmasters), Adam Reed (Percy & Reed) and Tina Farey (Rush).