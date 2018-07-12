Mountmellick business is Wedding Florist of the Year

It's all coming up roses for Yvonne's Florist, Mountmellick who won Wedding Florist of the Year in the recent Irish Wedding Journal's readers choice awards.

The Awards were held at a a black tie gala in the Ballsbridge hotel recently.

“We're extremely over the moon as it's our second award within 6 months in the wedding industry,” said proprietor Yvonne Duffy.

“This was an award nominated by our previous Brides and Grooms, it then went to a public vote and an industry panel to decide the over all winner!

“This is one of the most prestigious and sought after awards in the wedding industry, with seven other florist nominated from all over Ireland we feel incredibly lucky to be able to say we are the Wedding Journal's Wedding Florist of the Year 2018.

“We would love to take this opportunity to thank each and everyone who voted for us, overseas couples, friends, fellow bussiness and many who called into the shop in Mountmellick, a town where we are lucky enough to say it's where it all began for us and that our clients are not just clients but very great friends.

“The town as a whole is brilliant for positivity and getting behind each other.

“This is our second award in six months and it's just wonderful to know that all our hard work is appreciated.

“Weddings are our passion, truly at our core is a real love for flowers. We love that our couples tend to remain with us long after the wedding bells have stopped ringing, as lifelong friends.

“With 2019 booking up fast do please get in touch, we travel all around Ireland, France and the U.K.

“2017/18 has been a massive year for us, working in venues ranging from Ballintubbert House and gardens here in our own lovely Laois to Chateaux de Lisse in South West France to Claridges Hotel in Mayfair.

“We've seen lots of styles and can't wait to work with all of our amazing brides yet to come,” said Yvonne.