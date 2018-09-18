Special job on offer in Laois... have you got what it takes?

A special acting job is on offer in Laois this winter, and the qualification includes being jolly!

The Kyle shopping centre in Portlaoise is recruiting for a Santa Clause actor, because the real Santa will be very busy now that Christmas is only three months away.

The centre is opening a new Magical Cabin this year, and they need a special man to meet all the boys and girls.

"Seeking a Santa Claus for Santa's Magical Cabin's first year in operation at the Kyle Centre-Portlaoise. Must be cheerful, professional and jolly!" the advertisement on Indeed.ie says.

A year's previous acting experience, especially Santa experience, is preferred, but not essential and they must be able to speak English.

Job vacancies at a Laois leisure centre

The applicants must have flexible weekday and/or weekend availability. Open Nov 23-Dec 23, 2018.

The job is a part-time, temporary role.

See the details here.