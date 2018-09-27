Laois man is Irish Grassland Association vice-president

The AGM of the Irish Grassland Association took place on Thursday in the Horse and Jockey Hotel.

Ciaran Lynch, a beef farmer from Cavan and Teagasc sheep knowledge transfer specialist was appointed as the new president, taking over from Jan Jensma Yara Ireland.

Paul Hyland, a dairy farmer from Clough was announced as the new Vice President.

Ciaran Lynch welcomed new council members Eddie Gavin, a sheep farmer from Carlow, Bryan Hynes, a dairy farmer from Galway, Stuart Childs, Teagasc dairy specialist and Thomas O'Connor, a beef farmer from Kildare. The council thanked the outgoing council members, Michael Bateman, Brian Nicholson, Mark Maxwell and Austin Flavin on their contribution to the Association.

Since its foundation in 1946 the IGA has played a central role in the development of profitable systems of milk, beef and lamb production. The essential component of this objective is the stimulation and development of new ideas, research and new farm practices with associated financial analyses.