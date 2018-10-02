Volunteers required in the Portlaoise area

Volunteers required for Restorative Justice in the Community, a charity currently operating in Tipperary and Offaly and expanding to Portlaoise.

Restorative Justice involves victims of crime and those who have committed crimes with the volunteers representing the community and so playing a part in determining how best to repair the harm caused by a criminal offence.

The Volunteer position requires a commitment of approximately 2 hours per month and is unpaid. It is fully supervised and training is provided. It would provide a good opportunity for those wishing to make a difference in their community or good experience for those interested in the area of justice or youth work.

For more information please email emily@rjc.ie or visit www.rjc.ie or call 083 4172236