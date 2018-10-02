Laois hosting a free electrical waste recycling drive in recycling centres for International E-Waste Day

International E-Waste Day happens on Saturday, October 13th. Laois County Council are celebrating this inaugural event by hosting a free electrical waste recycling drive across their recycling centres from October 8th – 13th. Householders are reminded that is it FREE to recycle household electrical waste, large or small, at local authority recycling centres across the county.

This electrical waste recycling drive is powered by WEEE Ireland, Ireland’s largest electrical and battery recycling scheme, and it is giving householders across Laois the chance to keep it “green”, with FREE drop off points making it easy for householders to clear out the waste electrical items in their homes, sending them for recycling and recovery.

There will be an electrical recycling drive free of charge from 8th – 13th October and will be taking place at the following dates and locations:

Portarlington Recycling Centre, Lea Road - Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday from 8am to 4.45pm

Portlaoise Recycling Centre, Kyletalesha, Mountmellick Road - Monday to Friday from 8am - 3.30pm and Saturday from 9am - 1pm

Whether you need to return a lightbulb, hairdryer, washing machine or dishwasher, anything with a plug or battery will be accepted free of charge at your local recycling centre for recycling. Can’t make the event? Householders are reminded that they can recycle FREE at these recycling centres all year round. Visit the interactive map on www.weeeireland.ie to find your nearest participating retailers and recycling centres.

Remember that it’s not just the big appliances that count, #SmallThingsMatter too. Incredibly, almost 12,000,000 small appliances were recycled in WEEE Ireland’s contractor recycling plant in Offaly in 2017. Last year also saw a new national record of 35,708 tonnes of e-waste recycled across the country. It was furthermore a proud moment for the people of Laois, as the county saw a brilliant 10.5kg of e-waste recycled per head of population – this is both a new county record.

Together, WEEE can do even better in 2018! WEEE Ireland and Laois County Council urge all householders to return waste batteries, lighting equipment or electrical waste for recycling at local authority recycling centres all year round

Finally, don’t forget that keeping the planet green is a job for all the family. Children can understand the importance of recycling electrical waste through WEEE Ireland’s popular WEEE Pledge campaign – www.weeepledge.ie – while anyone can drop off electrical waste all year round at Laois recycling centres and participating retailers.