Laois land makes huge price at auction

Land in Laois has sold at auction for a staggering €18,604 per acre.

47.3 acres, including an old two storey farm house residence at Ballythomas, Stradbally has been sold for a total of €880,000.

The selling agent was Joseph Coogan and the auction took place at a packed auction room at Ballycomey House, Castlecomer on Friday, September 28.

The lands were sold in two lots:

Lot 1 comprised a three bedroom traditional farmhouse residence - Ballythomas House -which was described as being in need of modernisation, standing on 5.6 acres. It made €235,000

Lot 4 was made up of 41.7 acres of prime agricultural lands. It sold for €645,000.

On the previous day Thursday, September 27, Joe Coogan also sold 20.5 acres at Ballyadams. It made €13,756 per acre, totalling €282,000.

According to Auctioneer Joe Coogan, Castlecomer who conducted the sales, bidding was very brisk on both occasions.