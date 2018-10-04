Laois producer shortlisted for national organic award

Bord Bia has announced that The Merry Mill based in Vicarstown has been shortlisted in The National Organic Food Awards 2018.

They have been shortlisted in the New and Innovative Product category for their Gluten Free Oat Flour.

Twenty entries from Irish organic food and drink growers and manufacturers have been shortlisted.

“At the Merry Mill we pride ourselves on innovation,” said The Merry Mill founder Kevin Scully. “We are the only certified organic gluten free oat mill in Ireland.”