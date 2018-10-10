'Great career opportunities' at Laois hotel which is recruiting as its popularity grows

The Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise has launched a recruitment campaign to ensure the Laois venue keeps pace with its growing popularity among guests.

Angela Devitt is Group Sales & Marketing Manager at the hotel which is a part of the Neville Park Hotels chain. She says the hotel's growth needs to be matched by recruitment.

"The Midlands Park Hotel is growing from strength to strength and now employs over 200 employees. Due to increasing demand for this fantastic hotel venue, we are now looking to recruit more employees to join our award-winning team.

"Do you enjoy working with people, helping to make positive memories for your guests while having fun and meeting new friends in a great working environment? If so we have some great career opportunities," says Ms Devitt.

Applications are invited for people to work in the following parts of the hotel:

- Charter Bar

- Kelly’s Steakhouse

- Accommodation

- Kitchen

- Banqueting

- Reception

- Leisure Club

- Triog Restaurant

Successful applicants will be able to avail of Perks of the Job as follows:

- Free leisure club membership

- Career progression and development

- Free meals on duty

- Discounted meals in all our restaurants

- Fun days/evenings out

- Staff room rates in our sister property at the Riverside Park Hotel

- Free coffee for coffee lovers

"The Hotel has invested a great deal into their staff to ensure that they are an employer of choice in the area. Over the past year the hotel has promoted eight employees to supervisor positions, invested in training courses; Invisio Management Training, Supervisory Management Course run by Laois Offaly Education and Training Board and Customer Excellence with Fáilte Ireland to name a few," said Ms Devitt.

The Midlands Park Hotel won Hotel Team of the Year at the Irish Hospitality Awards in 2018.

Ms Devitt said the hotel's mission statement is: "Our mission will always be to look after each other, while we look after our guests. Our focus must always remain on the present and future success of the business”.

For more information check out the Midlands Park Hotel Career Page and send your CV to hr@midlandsparkhotel.com

#livewellworkwellmidlandsparkhotel.com

The recruitment open evening takes place on Wednesday, October 17 5pm – 8pm.