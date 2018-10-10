JOB ALERT: Popular pub hiring 'energetic' bar staff member

The Chestnut Bar in Birr is hiring for a full-time bar person.

The popular Offaly pub is currently recruiting an Experienced Bar Person to join their team.

The successful candidate will have vast experience in the Pub Trade. The role will be fast-paced and pressurised so the successful candidates must have proven experience in a busy bar.

This position includes late night and weekend work, and The Chestnut expects all applicants to be available and flexible with these hours.

The ideal candidate will have:

- At least 2-3 years previous experience working in a busy bar environment

- Team player and capable of leading a team

- Excellent communication skills both spoken & written

- High level of customer service skills

- Must be energetic, well presented and have great people skills

- Excellent product knowledge

- Excellent attention to detail

You can apply with full CV and references to info@thechestnut.ie

Catch more from The Chestnut Bar in Birr on Facebook and Instagram: @thechestnutbirr