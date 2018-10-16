Celebrate all that's great about our pubs in Loving Your Local

Local pubs play a key role in the social life of our communities and in this week’s Leinster Express, we celebrate the institution that is the Irish pub. Our 16 page supplement, Loving Your Local, produced in conjunction with the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland looks at the Irish pub has evolved over the years but still remains very much at the heart of local life.



“The pub trade has changed a lot but it remains a central part of the local community,” Sean Ward of the Fisherman's Thatched Inn told Loving Your Local, as he cast an eye on the changes that have occurred in the business over the years.

“We are a destination pub. Most of our tourists are domestic. People must be comfortable and our regulars are very important,” he remarked.

Loving Your Local looks at how pubs around the country have adapted to change while at the same time remaining at the heart of local communities, reflecting the changes in Irish society but staying firmly at the centre of it all.

Check out our 16-page Loving Your Local supplement HERE or in this week's Leinster Express.