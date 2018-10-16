Matt Dunne sells Daingean land at auction

Auctioneer, Matt Dunne held an auction at the Keadeen Hotel in Kildare on October 10.

Among the properties for auction was a bungalow on 42 acres at Gorteen, Daingean, county Offaly.

Lot 1 comprised the bungalow on 42 acres at Gorteen. First up Lot A featuring the bungalow on 23 acres. Matt Dunne offered this semi derelict bungalow c. 1,000ft2 with 3 span hay shed and lean-to standing on 23 acres of good arable land.

It was all in grass with the exception of 3.5 acres of Sitka Spruce. This lot opened at €150,000 and rose to €190,000 in a series of €10,000 and €5,000 bids.

There were four parties interested.

Matt Dunne then offered Lot B which consisted of 19 acres and derelict house, which only achieved one bid of €50,000. The Auctioneer then put the entire to the floor with an initial minimum bid of €240,000.

Straight away two parties got interested and the bidding went to €260,000. The auctioneer tried Lot A and Lot B again but, with no further bids, he then consulted the vendor.

The property was rightly contested between two bidders and the hammer came down at €270,000. The purchaser Mr. Edward Spollen, a builder, hopes to refurbish the houses. The vendor, the Gaffneys from Kildare International Equestrian Centre were happy with the price achieved.

Auctioneer Matt Dunne was delighted with the outcome as he had been endeavouring to sell this out farm for over a year.

“Some places are tricky to sell”, he said “because of their backward location, and I eventually succeeded in attracting an outsider to buy it”.

Overall the land made c. €6,500 per acre of which 12 acres was in forestry.