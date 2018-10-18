Mountmellick land, comprisig 21-acres for public auction in late November

John Hennessy is bringing to public auction this parcel of land at Townsparks, Mountmellick in late November. It comprises 21- acres (8.54 hectares).

The auction will take place on Friday, November 30 at 3pm in O'Loughlins Hotel, Portlaoise.

The land is described as being well located on the Rosenallis road within walking distance of Mountmellick.

The land in one division over three fields.

It is currently in grass and is described as being in good fertility and well maintained.

There is a natural water supply (drain).

Also for auction on the same day is 0.13 of an acre (small plot) at Derrycloney, Mountmellick.

It is located adjacent to Manor Grove.

John Hennessy also has 95 acres of farm land and forestry for sale by private treaty at Clonkeen, Portlaoise.

It is located a half mile off the Mountrath M7 interchange, and one mile from Portlaoise.

The lands are in one division.

Forty five acres are in grassland and 50 acres are in forestry.

Some of the land is described as been in need of reclamation, and is suitable for grass or possible forestry.

The forestry is approximately 20 years planted and has achieved good maturity.

Maps are available on request from Hennessy Auctioneers.

For further information contact John Hennessy, Stradbally at 057 86 25554.