JOBS ALERT: Junior Sales Executive required for Michael Moore Volkswagen Portarlington

Michael Moore Volkswagen Portarlington have a position available for a Junior Sales Executive.



Working as part of a larger sales team, the Sales Executives will be responsible for maintaining showroom standards and working closely with Senior Sales Executives, with customer satisfaction always the main focal point.



Key Responsibilities:

• Be responsible for new and used car displays.

• Develop and maintain a full knowledge of all products, accessories and key features.

• Be responsible for the preparation of new and used vehicles prior to handover.

• Attending New Car Product Launches.

• Michael Moore Car Sales overall focus is to train and develop the candidates, so they can quickly progress into a selling position.



Key Requirements:

• A positive, can do attitude.

• Self-motivation.

• Excellent communication, presentation and customer skills.

• Ability to work in a team environment.

• Full, clean driving licence is essential.



If you feel that you have the attributes detailed above then in the first instance please email your CV together with a cover letter to: Fergus Byrne, Fergus.byrne@mmcs.ie

Closing date for applications: 10th/November/2018