Sponsored Content
JOBS ALERT: Junior Sales Executive required for Michael Moore Volkswagen Portarlington
Michael Moore Volkswagen Portarlington have a position available for a Junior Sales Executive.
Working as part of a larger sales team, the Sales Executives will be responsible for maintaining showroom standards and working closely with Senior Sales Executives, with customer satisfaction always the main focal point.
Key Responsibilities:
• Be responsible for new and used car displays.
• Develop and maintain a full knowledge of all products, accessories and key features.
• Be responsible for the preparation of new and used vehicles prior to handover.
• Attending New Car Product Launches.
• Michael Moore Car Sales overall focus is to train and develop the candidates, so they can quickly progress into a selling position.
Key Requirements:
• A positive, can do attitude.
• Self-motivation.
• Excellent communication, presentation and customer skills.
• Ability to work in a team environment.
• Full, clean driving licence is essential.
If you feel that you have the attributes detailed above then in the first instance please email your CV together with a cover letter to: Fergus Byrne, Fergus.byrne@mmcs.ie
Closing date for applications: 10th/November/2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on