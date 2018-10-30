Laois entrepreneur teams up with rugby legend to launch animal health firm

Clough man, Tom Brennan has co-founded his most recent venture, TriviumVet and has brought some Irish business heavyweights and sports stars on board.

These include Irish and Leinster rugby legend Gordon Darcy along with former United Drug CEO Liam Fitzgerald and former Ardagh CEO, Niall Wall.

Trivium Vet is developing a portfolio of drugs to treat chronic diseases in pet animals, including cancer and heart disease.

It plans to do this by harnessing human pharmaceutical technologies and developing suitable animal specific products.

On approval, these high value products will be launched into the rapidly expanding US and EU companion animal healthcare market now valued at $34 billion.

Based in Waterford city, TriviumVet represents another new departure for Tom Brennan who originally founded healthcare company EirGen Pharma in 2005 with business partner, Patsy Carney.

In May 2015, EirGen were acquired by NASDAQ listed OPKO Health Inc for $135 million.

Tom is also a founder shareholder, along with Louise Grubb, of specialist healthcare stability storage company Q1 Scientific.

The company provides an environmental storage service to pharmaceutical and life science companies and is now the largest company in Europe providing this service.

He is also a board member of Cork technology company, Crest Solutions and sits on the board of The National Maternity Hospital (Holles St) foundation.

Although living in Clonmel with his wife and three teenage children for many years, Tom remains a committed and optimistic Laois GAA supporter.