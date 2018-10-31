JOBS ALERT: Muiríosa Foundation is seeking a CE Supervisor

The Muiríosa Foundation is seeking to recruit to the following position:

CE SUPERVISOR

LAOIS REGION

FIXED TERM FULL TIME

The Muiriosa Foundation wishes to appoint a Supervisor to work with the Community Employment Scheme.

Please quote the following reference on your application/email: LOBC020

Informal enquiries to: Gerry McLaughlin 087 8059667

Essential Requirements:

- Recognised social care/healthcare third level qualification, QQI Major Award Level 6 (minimum requirement).

- Minimum of 3 years appropriate work experience in Staff Supervision.

- Excellent IT skills.

- Full Clean Driving License and Own Transport.

- Desirable Requirements

Previous experience in supporting unemployed individuals to secure employment.

Knowledge of accounting and administration procedures.

Experience in the development and delivery of tailored training to suit participants needs.

Garda vetting is part of the recruitment process

(Two employment references will be sought from a successful candidate who is under consideration for appointment)

To apply: Please complete an Application Form, Applications are available at www.muiriosa.ie, in addition please submit a copy of your qualification (submit documents by email to the Recruitment Officer as per the last page of the application or by post to the Recruitment Officer, HR Dept., Moore Abbey, Monasterevin, Co Kildare).

If you are unable to download an application form please telephone 045 532217 during office hours.

Closing Date for receipt of completed applications: Friday 16th November 2018

Please note that for each position a panel may be formed.

The Muiríosa Foundation is an equal opportunities employer.