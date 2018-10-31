Beautiful home in show house condition for sale in picturesque Walsh Island

Kate O'Shea is presenting this stunning property in show house condition in the heart of the picturesque village of Walsh Island.

The property benefits from two reception rooms and a sun room which is currently arranged as a dining room.

The main reception room is particularly attractive with a marble fireplace and bay window.

There is an en suite shower room to the master bedroom and a family bathroom with a separate shower.

There is also a good sized utility room and a large steel shed which can house up to two cars.

There are further fuel sheds.

There is a log burning stove with a back boiler and oil fired central heating.

All bedrooms are good size doubles.

The gardens are mature with a glass house and timber decking.

There are solid wooden floors thoughout and a solid oak kitchen.

The property is well located, 12 mins to Portarlington, 20 mins to Tullamore, 50 mins to Dublin.

The local amenities are all within stiking distance.

Early viewing of this beautiful home is highly recommended.

The guide price is €250,000.

Features

Q The symbol is a capital Q and then F10 to revert to text

Q The symbol is a capital Q and then F10 to revert to text

Q The symbol is a capital Q and then F10 to revert to text

Q The symbol is a capital Q and then F10 to revert to text

Q The symbol is a capital Q and then F10 to revert to text