Four Laois winners at Blas na hÉireann awards

Four winners from Laois were announced at the recent Blas na hÉireann finals in Dingle.

The winners from Laois, with a selection of bronze, silver and gold awards, across a range of different categories were Abbey Farm Foods, Chocolate Republic trading as Cocoa Couture, An Sean-Teach Ltd and 12 Acres Brewing Company.

Cocoa Couture won for Best in Farmers Market and An Sean-Teach Ltd winning Best in County.

The Blas na hÉireann awards are the biggest blind tasting of produce in the country, and the criteria on which the product is judged as well as the judging system itself is now recognised as an international industry standard.