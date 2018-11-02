Laois praised as Institute of Technology Carlow celebrates 2,700 graduates

The people and organisations across county Laois were acknowledged and thanked by the president of Institute of Technology, Dr Patricia Mulcahy, at the conferring ceremonies at the Carlow campus.

Dr Mulcahy was speaking at the first of Institute of Technology Carlow’s twelve conferring ceremonies on Thursday morning, November 1.

During her address to the conferees, Dr. Mulcahy spoke about the new stage in in the Institute’s journey towards re-configuration and designation under new Irish legislation as the multi-campus Technological University of South East Ireland.

Dr Mulcahy noted that over two-thirds of the Institute’s learners are from Laois and five other Leinster counties.

“These counties comprise our geographic, economic and cultural base. To the people of Laois, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Kildare, know that you continue to be to the forefront of all our plans. You have contributed in no small way to our determination to provide the necessary leadership in the university initiative over the past six years on this project. You share our values and ambitious vision for the future in a highly supportive and pragmatic way. We thank you for this,” she said.

Dr Mulcahy said the Institute is on a journey to becoming a multi-campus Technological University of South East Ireland.

“This development will bring together two well-established institutes of technology to create a new Irish university of scale, meeting and exceeding complex legislative criteria required for designation.

“Alongside our partner institute in this endeavour, WIT, we are excited about putting forward our vision for a new type of multi-campus Irish university; a leading European technological university recognised for regional connectedness and global impact,” she said.

The last five years has been a period of significant growth and success for Institute of Technology Carlow with a 70% increase in total student enrolments; an expanding academic portfolio in terms of discipline depth, breadth and diversity; and the rollout of an ambitious capital development programme.

The Institute’s investment in physical infrastructure continued throughout the years of austerity, bringing new buildings and facilities on campus every year to match its growth.

This is set to continue into the future with the construction of a new €15mn 30-acre South Sports Campus already underway and construction of a new €25mn Science and Technology Centre scheduled to commence within the next 24 months. The Institute is also in the process of appointing design teams for a new library and for an administration/staff offices building while progressing plans for a new campus for Wexford.

Dr Mulcahy paid tribute to colleagues.

"It is your talent, commitment and energy that has underpinned all our successes as a progressive 21st century European higher education provider. There is more to do and we will continue to develop, playing an ever-increasing and meaningful role in the society that gives us life and purpose.

“One of the reasons why graduation is such a joyous occasion is because this hall, and the grounds of this campus, are filled with hope. Hope that you will be secure, happy and content in your life; hope that you will go on to achieve even more. We are all immensely proud of you and we couldn’t be happier for you,” she said.

Offering her final congratulations to the new graduates, Dr Mulcahy said graduates are role models.

“You join an alumni of over 55,000 graduates from our Institute. An alumni of engineers and scientists, technologists and artists, lawyers and designers, business professionals and social care practitioners. You are role models for our 8,300-strong student body originating from every county in Ireland and from over 100 different nations. Take everything that our Institute has equipped you with and make the absolute most of it,”

More than 2,700 degrees, masters and PhD students will graduate at Institute of Technology Carlow during the coming two weeks across its campuses and locations in Carlow, Wexford and Wicklow, joining over 55,000 alumni since the Institute’s establishment almost 50 years ago.