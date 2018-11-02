Plan to restore extensive credit union to Laois village which has lost its Post Office

In a year when it lost its post office a plan is underway in Laois for an extensive reopening of a credit union office in Ballinakill near the border with Kilkenny.

People First Credit Union is to hold a meeting in the Old School Community Hall to discuss an extensive reopening the Ballinakill Credit Union office.

People First is proposing that services offered if required include: shares saving accounts, current account access for receipt of wages, pensions or social welfare payments, pay zone machine for payment of household bills, loan application forms, online banking application forms.

Credit Union information brochures, credit union 3rd-year bursary application forms, sponsorship application forms and coming in 2019 multipurpose current account with debit card will also be offered from a reopened branch.

In September 2015, Portlaoise Credit Union and Abbeyleix Credit Union joined forces and merged to form People First Credit Union. Abbeyleix incorporated Ballinakill which has limited services to the public.

People First Credit Union merged with Athy Credit Union in 2017 and now has almost 39,000 members.

Ballinakill lost its only public financial service since the middle of 2018 when the village post office shut.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, November 15 at 8pm