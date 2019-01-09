Offaly TD to meet with KBC bank over mortgage dealings

Carol Nolan, Independent TD for Offaly has confirmed she will be meeting senior representatives from KBC Bank on Wednesday along with other Independent TDs Michael Collins and Mattie McGrath as well as Jerry Beades of The New Land League.

Deputy Nolan was speaking ahead of the meeting that follows on from the occupation of KBC Bank premises in Lower Baggot Street, Dublin, by three Independent TDs on December 19.

“We took part in the peaceful protest in December in order to receive assurances from the KBC CEO, Wim Verbraeken, that senior management would meet with us to discuss our concerns. Happily, we achieved that outcome," Carol said.

"What we will be looking for today is substantive follow up on those concerns, specifically the manner in which mortgage accounts and farm loans in distress are being dealt with."

"As we said at the time, many of the customers we are dealing with really feel like they are being driven to the brink in terms of the aggressive and relentless debt collection strategies that are being employed and this must stop."

"There has to be explicit policy recognition that where people are making genuine efforts to repay their debts, breathing space is then afforded to them."

"As TD for Offaly where over 540 mortgages are deemed to be currently in distress, I'm receiving an increasing number of calls and correspondence related to mortgage distress, farm loans in distress, the sale of loan books and fears around changes to restructured agreements."

"We look forward to today’s meeting and hope that it will produce some worthwhile commitments for all concerned,” concluded Deputy Nolan