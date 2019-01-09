Vintage tractors set to go under the hammer in big Laois farm auction

A soon to be vintage Massey Ferguson and an already vintage Ford tractor are among a big sale of farm machinery, items and produce to go under the hammer in Laois.

Auctioneer David O'Connell is holding the clearance sale of farm machinery that includes a 1990 Massey Ferguson 3900 with a front loader. Another tractor that is sure to attract interest is a vintage 1979 Ford 3000 tractor that is prime for refurbishment.

Hay turners, trailers, troughs are among a big range of other items on sale. The auction will also see 100 bales of silage go on the market.

The auction takes place on Saturday, January 19 at 1pm at Leavalley, Rathdowney.

Details of the sale are available from David O'Connell in Cullohill.