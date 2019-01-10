New improved chamber of commerce will cover the whole of Laois

A new Laois Chamber of Commerce is being formed to cover the whole county, reestablishing and enlarging the previous chamber which folded after the recession.

The legal process is underway to reestablish it, Laois County Council has confirmed.

“Laois County Council has initiated the process of reestablishing Laois Chamber. We have a number of people who have agreed to become directors. It is now being legally established,” a council official confirmed at a recent council meeting.

They expect to hold the first meeting in early 2019.

Cllr Tom Mulhall had tabled a motion at the meeting to ask for an update.

“I’m delighted its at an advanced stage, and that it’s a county wide chamber of commerce. There is a great need for a chamber in the county, particularly for the main towns,” he said.

“People are driving through Laois on the motorways and we need to let these people know about Laois businesses. Laois County Council will be fully supporting it, as well as the 19 councillors,” Cllr Mulhall said.