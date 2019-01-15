National Ploughing Championships signals Carlow adventure

Laois' ploughing queen Anna May McHugh and her National Ploughing Championships team have made a busy start to 2019.

The organisers of the biggest outdoor event in Europe have erected the firsts promotion signs for next year's edition which takes place for the first time at Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co Carlow from September 17-19.

The organisers have already met with Carlow County Council and other agencies to ensure a smooth running of the event after the 2018 edition was hit by a storm which forced the cancellation of a day.

A second meeting of the Ploughing Co-Ordination Group in preparation for the event going to the Dolmen County.