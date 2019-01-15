Laois shoppers could have to pay more to shop in Newbridge

Shoppers from Laois who chose to shop in Newbridge on Sundays could soon face an extra cost depending on the type of car-parking the decide on.

However, the same proposal calls on Kildare County Council to increase free parking at other times.

Sinn Féin Cllr Mark Lynch tables the motion proposing the changes at a Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Lynch says there should be an immediate review of the Newbridge town pay parking bye-laws, which should consider and explore increasing the length of free parking from 15 minutes to 40 minutes.

He also wants the local authority to explore the possible introduction of pay parking on a Sunday to alleviate the parking crisis in the town on this day.