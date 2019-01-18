€50,000 investment fund for young Laois entrepreneurs Competition

“It could be you!”

So said Head of Enterprise Laois, as Evelyn Reddin announced the launch of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur 2019 in Laois.

“We’re looking for dynamic, innovative young business people to enter the Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur 2019 competition in Laois. Who knows, you might make it all the way to the National Final in Google in September!”

Hosted by the Local Enterprise Offices around the country, the competition is staged in conjunction with the Dept. of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Enterprise Ireland and the Local Authorities of Ireland.

Now in its fifth year, this nationwide competition invites 18-35 year olds who have a business idea, a start-up or an already established business to enter.

“Applying is quick and simple. It takes about 15 minutes, is free of charge and is done on www.IBYE.ie. Shortlisted applicants take part in Business Bootcamps and compete in the County Final. Here in Laois we have an investment fund of €50,000 to share between the winners and runners up of the Best Business Idea, Best Start-Up and Best Established Business categories,” said Ms Reddin.

From there, County Winners go on to compete at Regional Finals and, if successful, all the way to the National Finals.

But it’s not all about the National Finals.

“We know from past participants that the real value for them is in being part of the process. Taking part in Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur challenges young business people to stop and really focus on where there business is now and where they can take it. The business planning, mentoring, advice and support they receive during the process is really valuable.

“They tell us that being part of IBYE helps them to build a network of fellow entrepreneurs and they often become trusted friends and advisors to each other. Finally, IBYE is often their first experience of getting media exposure, which is a really important in building profile,” said Ms Reddin.

Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneurs is one of the headline events each year for Local Enterprise Office Laois.

“The Local Enterprise Office is the first port of call for anyone in business, no matter what age they are. Hosting Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur each year allows us to connect with young entrepreneurs and explain to them the services and supports available to them to help accelerate their business growth.

We are looking forward to receiving applications from young entrepreneurs for the 2019 competition. Apply now by visiting www.IBYE.ie.

“The closing date is Friday 15th March, but why wait? Get your application in today,” said Ms Reddin.

The Local Enterprise Office network is the First Stop Shop for anyone seeking information and support on starting or growing a business in Ireland.

The Office provides advice, information and support to you in starting up or growing your business.

With 31 dedicated teams across the Local Authority network in Ireland, Local Enterprise Offices offer a wide range of experience, skills and services.

The Local Enterprise Office is for people interested in starting up a new business or already in business including; entrepreneurs, early stage promoters, start-ups and small business looking to expand.