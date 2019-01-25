Boss of Ireland's foreign jobs agency due to visit IDA site in Portlaoise

The man tasked to lead the charge to bring foreign investment and jobs to Ireland is set to visit Portlaoise's IDA business park.

Laois TD Sean Fleming TD has confirmed that the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) and Enterprise Ireland will be in Laois on Friday, March 1 next. He said it is a follow up to a similar meeting held in February 2018.



"This is an opportunity for the IDA and Enterprise Ireland to give a progress report on their work in respect of promoting and bringing jobs to Laois over the last year and their future plans and activities in this area.



"Martin Shanahan, Chief Executive Officer of the IDA will be present together with senior representatives from Enterprise Ireland. The three Laois Oireachtas Members, John Mulholland Chief Executive of Laois County Council and Council representatives will be present at this meeting.



"This shows that the meeting held twelve months ago was not a once - off and this represents a determined commitment by the IDA, Enterprise Ireland, Laois County Council and the Oireachtas Members to promote Laois as a location for new job creation," said the Fianna Fáil TD.



Dep Fleming said he looked forward to this meeting taking place and hearing future plans by the IDA and Enterprise Ireland for job creation in Laois.

He did not say if confirmation of the visit was a sign that a jobs announcement was imminent.

The IDA and, to a lesser extent, Enterprise Ireland has a poor record of job delivery in Laois. However, since last year's visit Glanbia has announced plans for a cheese production facility in Portlaoise.

A draft plan for the east and Midlands has given Portlaoise key town status.