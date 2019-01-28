Council strike deal to sell Portlaoise site for €175,000

An industrial greenfield site in Portlaoise is being sold by Laois County Council for €175,000.

The 1.108Ha site (2.73 acres) site is in Clonminam Industrial Estate.

Laois councillors are set to approve the sale of the land at their first meeting of 2019, on Monday January 28, when a Section 183 Notice comes before them.

The site is proposed to be sold to Total Highway Maintenance Ltd, of Kilaree, Threecastles, Co Kilkenny.

the land was originally bought by the council from Michael Begley.