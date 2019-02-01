Three Government ministers in Laois for regional job plan launch

Mountmellick is set to host three Government ministers next week for the launch of the first in a series of new regional job plans.

The Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD, the Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan, TD, and the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Richard Bruton, TD are due at the Mountmellick Development Association for the launch.

Minister Humphreys will publish the first of nine Regional Enterprise Plans which are aimed at supporting enterprise growth and job creation in the regions through what's called collaborative initiatives

The launch takes place in the Laois town on Wednesday, February 6.