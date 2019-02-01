Sponsored Content
JOB ALERT: Leading Laois estate agent is seeking an Office Administrator
Sherry Fitzgerald Hyland Keating the leading estate agent in Portlaoise currently has an exciting opportunity to join their progressive team as Office Administrator incorporating Customer Service and online marketing.
The successful candidate will have the following responsibilities and duties:
Organising appointments appropriately and efficiently for sales staff
Database management - manage and maintain the existing database of clients
Answer all incoming calls promptly and efficiently
Work with Marketing and the principal to design stock generation campaigns
Effective communication with the team to understand areas of supply and demand
A keen interest and understanding of the current Property Market.
Making properties available - download photos, draw floorplans, proof text, & order
brochures.
General correspondence.
Business Development – generating new business and maintaining existing relationships
with clients.
Ensuring an excellent level of customer service,
Develop and implement social media strategy to grow the profile of Sherry FitzGerald
Hyland Keating
Plan and manage social media content on various platforms to include facebook, twitter
linkedin.
Underlying knowledge
A good knowledge of MS office packages – specifically word, excel, outlook
Experience of social media platforms to include facebook, twitter, linkedin etc.
Excellent telephone, customer service and communication skills.
Person specific
Strong organisational and communication skills
Able to use discretion and maintain confidentiality at all times
Ability to build strong business relationships
Ability to adapt quickly to new technologies
Interested candidates should send a copy of their CV and cover letter to Sherry FitzGerald Hyland Keating at job@sherryfitzhk.ie by Friday, February 15 2019.
