JOB ALERT: Leading Laois estate agent is seeking an Office Administrator

Sherry Fitzgerald Hyland Keating the leading estate agent in Portlaoise currently has an exciting opportunity to join their progressive team as Office Administrator incorporating Customer Service and online marketing.

The successful candidate will have the following responsibilities and duties:

 Organising appointments appropriately and efficiently for sales staff

 Database management - manage and maintain the existing database of clients

 Answer all incoming calls promptly and efficiently

 Work with Marketing and the principal to design stock generation campaigns

 Effective communication with the team to understand areas of supply and demand

 A keen interest and understanding of the current Property Market.

 Making properties available - download photos, draw floorplans, proof text, & order

brochures.

 General correspondence.

 Business Development – generating new business and maintaining existing relationships

with clients.

 Ensuring an excellent level of customer service,

 Develop and implement social media strategy to grow the profile of Sherry FitzGerald

Hyland Keating

 Plan and manage social media content on various platforms to include facebook, twitter

linkedin.

Underlying knowledge

 A good knowledge of MS office packages – specifically word, excel, outlook

 Experience of social media platforms to include facebook, twitter, linkedin etc.

 Excellent telephone, customer service and communication skills.

Person specific

 Strong organisational and communication skills

 Able to use discretion and maintain confidentiality at all times

 Ability to build strong business relationships

 Ability to adapt quickly to new technologies

Interested candidates should send a copy of their CV and cover letter to Sherry FitzGerald Hyland Keating at job@sherryfitzhk.ie by Friday, February 15 2019.