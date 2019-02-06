Supermac makes jobs and expansion plan announcement in Portlaoise

Pat McDonagh of Supermac's is using Portlaoise to announce the creation of jobs in new fast food outlets and hotels around Ireland.

Pat McDonagh and his wife Una have new plans to create 300 jobs in the process of redevelopment and new builds.

The Galway natives hope to create 200 jobs at new fast food outlets in Wexford, Waterford and Westmeath.

A further 100 jobs are anticipated through the redevelopment of hotels - the Athlone Springs, the Killeshin in Portlaoise and the Castle Oaks in Limerick.

The company also had plaza developments for Portlaoise, Longford, Clare and Donegal.

Minister for Enterprise Heather Humphreys travelled to Portlaoise where Mr McDonagh announced the plans at the Killeshin Hotel