Putting Laois on the map at the Holiday World Show

Laois Tourism had a busy weekend at the Holiday World show on the weekend of January 25 to 27.

The 2019 show had an expanded section on Irish holiday destinations with the majority of counties represented. This is the first time that Laois has attended such a show that attracted 40,000 visitors over the three days.

Being one of the smaller counties there with low awareness of what is on offer in Laois, the team on the stand had to work hard to sell the county. And that they did in volumes. “ Since beginning to implement the new tourism strategy last May we have worked hard to engage all the tourism stakeholders in Laois and we really felt that paying over the weekend,” said Rose Bergin.

“The offers of prizes and help manning the stand were fantastic.

“Sincere thanks needs to go to Michelle Brophy from the Heritage Hotel and Spa, Trudy Carmody from Experiencing Laois, Paul Lalor from the Forum Boutique Hostel, Emma McManus from the Midlands Park Hotel, Kyra Fingleton from Glamping Under The Stars, Michael Fitzpatrick from Inch House, Philip and Orla Crean from Barrowline Cruisers and Peter Maher rural recreational officer for all their help on the stand.

“Their knowledge and enthusiasm for Laois was very apparent over the weekend.

“Their sterling work coupled with the wonderful prizes we had on offer meant that the stand was exceptionally busy all weekend.

“Once we got to talk to people about what Laois had to offer they were surprised at the quality of the accommodation and things to do in Laois and its ideal location in the midlands.

“We only had to put out the call and there were exceptionally generous offers of prizes from Laois businesses.

“The breadth and quality of prizes was a huge draw as there was something to appeal to everyone that visited the stand.

Some of the great prizes were 2 nights B&B and an evening meal from the 5 star Heritage Hotel and Spa, a 5 course tasting dinner with wine from Ballyfin, an overnight stay with breakfast and dinner from the Midlands Park Hotel with tickets to a show in Dunamaise Arts Centre, a 2 night stay in Lullaby Lodge on Hushabye Alpaca Farm, a stunning Sloth sculpture from Nook & Cranny, a food and drink hamper from Laois Food Producers and a chocolate hamper from Cocoa Couture

“We spoke to over 2,000 people at the weekend and gave away lots of brochures and information and we feel that people left the show knowing more about what Laois has to offer.