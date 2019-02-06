Thousands of euro in grants for Laois tourist projects

Grants of up to €3,000 are on offer from Laois County Council help fund projects that can boost tourism in Laois.

The grants are open to groups and organisations engaged in tourism projects that have a positive social, cultural and economic benefit to the county. The grants will range from €500 to €3000.

Laois County Council says its Tourism Grants Scheme aims to promote and support tourism projects, events or developments that will result in a social, cultural and economic benefit to the County.

The County Council says it awards the funding in recognition of the contribution that tourism makes to the lives of the people of the county and the economic benefits in terms of increased activity and visitor numbers.

"The main purpose of the Grants Scheme is to provide financial assistance to groups and organisations engaged in projects, events or developments at local level. The emphasis of the scheme is on providing funding for a diverse range of projects thus ensuring that the limited financial resources available is used to the maximum benefit of the community at large," says the form.

Payment of the grant will generally be made when the event has been held and a post-event report submitted giving details of expenditure and the general running of the event.

The minimum grant that may be applied for under this scheme is €500 and the maximum is €3,000.



Completed applications have to be submitted to the address below before the deadline of Tuesday, February 26.

Each application submitted will be evaluated and a decision in relation to an offer of grant funding will be based on the following:

- Number of tourists attracted from outside the county.

- Extent to which proposed initiatives maximise community participation.

- Additional economic activity generated by the event.

- Number of people attending the festival or event.

- Extent to which the proposed initiative contributes to 2019 Laois Calendar of Events.

- Extent to which the project proposed is unique, innovative, creative, interesting and

likely to have future potential.

- Availability of grant funding.



Contact: Mr. Dominic Reddin, Administrative Officer, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise, Co. Laois:

or email dreddin@laoiscoco.ie telephone 057 86 64218 www.laois.ie