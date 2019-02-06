Beef Plan meeting in Carlow

A Beef Plan 2018-2025 group meeting will take place in the Dolmen Hotel, Carlow this Thursday evening, February 7 at 8pm.

The Beef Plan Movement was initiated to "protect and advance the interests of the Irish cattle and beef farming

community." It is a voluntary farmer-driven not-for-profit organisation.

The core aims of the group can be summarized as follows;

- Regaining control of an animal from birth to slaughter and beyond

- Returning a cost of production price plus a margin with an increased share of the retail price

- Regaining respect and fairness within the beef industry

A series of meetings nationwide have helped understand beef farmers concerns and given the group focus areas.

The group has now grown to nearly 17,000 members who have grown frustrated with diminishing returns and

increased costs threatening the future of the sector.

The group is aimed at representing the grass roots and reaching out to every county and parish within Ireland to

grow to 40,000 members – strength of numbers have direct correlation to the voice which the group has with

stakeholders who influence the industry.

The group are currently working on a number of avenues to improve the lot of beef farmers. Beef Plan has now

registered as a CLG (Company Limited by Guarantee). As a result of becoming a CLG, Beef Plan is in a stronger

position to represent farmers with key stakeholders such as Department of Agriculture, Bord Bia, Meat Industry

Ireland etc.



Beef Plan is now in the process of creating purchasing groups for each county. The group will work to reduce

input costs for farmers through deals on insurance, fuel, farm supplies etc.

Producer groups are being set up by Beef Plan to take back some control of the food chain. These producer groups

will engage with factories and market cattle to ensure maximum return for the producer (suckler farmer/finisher).

Ultimately, the movement intends to set up its own co-ops to handle slaughter of cattle working with independent

processors and subsequently market the beef products as a premium product with the focus on grass-fed suckler

beef with a low carbon footprint.



All farmers are encouraged to engage with the Beef Plan and feedback is welcomed to ensure that the organisation

works for farmers and addresses concerns of farmers. Further details are available on www.beefplan.ie