Share the Love with local shops this Valentine’s Day

Irish shoppers are being urged to shop locally for their Valentine’s Day treats because of the direct benefit it has for local communities.

ISME CEO Neil McDonnell said money spent locally delivers jobs in communities.

"Every €10 spent locally on Irish products generates more than €40 of benefit to the local community in terms of employment. The retail sector employs more people than any other sector in the Irish economy.

"Retailers are currently under significant pressure; for example, health stores are facing a 23% VAT increase, and with a crash-out Brexit looming, it’s more important than ever to shop locally.

"Local shops use local services, accountants, insurance brokers, and suppliers, as well as employing local people, and they also carry a higher percentage of locally produced goods. While online shopping is a resource for many buyers, the importance of quality, traceability, and value-for-money of Irish products should be remembered,” he said.



ISME Marketing Executive Ciara Whooley said a lesson has been learned from a previous Shop Local Campaign.

"It is clear that now is the time to rally behind our local entrepreneurs, to support our towns and villages and to help our local economies grow,” she said.