Brexit workshops for businesses set for Portlaoise

As Brexit looms the Laois Local Enterprise Office is set to host two events the help business cope with the fallout.

The first of the events takes place during Laois Enterprise Week which runs from March 4-8.

Preparing for a Hard Brexit is the name of a one to one mentoring clinic which aims to review and identify the principle risks posed to your business by a hard or soft Brexit.

A second event takes place later in March to help you prepare your business for custom changes.

If the UK leaves the Customs Union and Single Market, it will become a ‘Third Country’ for customs purposes. The workshop offers an opportunity to learn about the potential impacts, formalities and procedures you will need to adopt when trading with a country which is outside the Single Market and Customs Unions (a ‘Third Country’).

The event is open to businesses from all sectors, this workshop will cover areas such as what export and import procedures apply, how tariffs work and how to correctly classify goods.

The aims are to help Irish businesses understand:

• The administration process around import and export procedures.

• Customs formalities at borders.

• The Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) process.

• Tariffs and the cost implications of tariffs

• Import procedures, such as the Electronic Declaration Process and Automated Entry Processing (AEP).

The event takes place at the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise on March 21 from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

To book a place click here

The Enterprise Week event takes place in the Local Enterprise Office, County Hall, Portlaoise on Thursday, March 7 9am-5pm.

To book a place on this event click here