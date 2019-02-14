Post Office closure sees credit union service return to Laois village

Credit union services are set to return to a Laois village partly due to the recent closure of the local Post Office.

People First Credit Union is set to reopen an office in Ballinakill which shut two years ago.

The branch closed in 2016 and the community has been told that the decision to start again is related to the recent closure of the Ballinakill Post Office. It closed in 2018 as part of An Post's rationalisation programme.

Ballinakill's office had been affiliated to Abbeyleix Credit Union. This has since merged with People First Credit Union which has a head office in Portlaoise.

The office re-opens on Saturday, March 2 at 10 am. To mark the occasion, the staff will hold a coffee morning and will be giving away a cash prize. There will also be lots of spot prizes.

A draw takes place at 12 noon and all are very welcome.