Offaly TD announces €20 million commercial development for Tullamore

A Fianna Fáil TD has announced plans a €20 million commercial development Tullamore.

In a statement, Barry Cowen said plans are set to be lodged with Offaly County Council for a shopping centre, residential units, a cinema, restaurants and cafés in what would be called a new 'Riverside Centre' at Church Road, Tullamore.

Dep Cowen says over 200 jobs with further positions create during the construction phase. He claims to have played a key role in ensuring the availability of the site for commercial development.

“To see this development being submitted for planning following a lot of hard work on the part of many people is very welcome. If approved the development would represent a €20m investment in Tullamore Town and would include both retail and residential units. A cinema, restaurants and cafés would bring vitality and vibrancy that Tullamore badly needs.

“To see both national and international retailers taking an interest in the town gives me great hope for its future and I know that the people of Tullamore and the surrounding communities would be delighted to see new leisure and retail offerings.

“If successful, the jobs created both in the construction phase and once opened would bring knock-on benefits to the midlands area. It’s vitally important that we welcome developments such as this and continue to re-establish Tullamore as an energetic town," concluded the statement from the brother of the former Taoiseach.

The site changed hands last year with the move of Fitzpatrick's garage from the area out to the Portarlington Road. A number of local businessmen are understood to be involved.

Lidl is also building a new store in the same area.