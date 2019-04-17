Array of business can come to Laois says Laois County Council boss

The arrival of Greenfield Global in Laois has put the county in the position to attract other business, according to the top official at Laois County council.

The council was praised at last week's launch by the Canadian firm for the work the local authority did to persuade them that Laois was the place to do business.

The council's CEO John Mulholland welcomed Greenfield Global plans for Portlaoise.

“I wish to congratulate them for selecting Laois as the location for their very first foray into the European market and wish them every success on this side of the Atlantic.

“As if we were in any doubt this announcement, along with recent decisions by Glanbia Cheese EU and SKout, clearly points to the attractiveness of Portlaoise as an investment location of preference.

“I believe the strategic direction for economic development in Laois is now firmly set and I am particularly pleased that the presence of Greenfield Global makes a statement in regard to our potential to attract an array of business and enterprise, including logistics, manufacturing, data analytics, agri-food and now the life sciences sector. Let no one be under any illusion, this is truly a very positive and exciting time for Portlaoise and Laois,” he said.

He also praised the IDA for bringing Greenfield to Laois.