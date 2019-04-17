JOB OPPORTUNITY: Ken Black is seeking a Buyer's Administrator

KEN BLACK



Portlaoise Retail Park, Portlaoise Co. Laois

is seeking a



BUYER’S ADMINISTRATOR



Located in Portlaoise, the key responsibilities will include:



- Accurate data inputting into appropriate systems

- Process orders

- Handling and resolving customer / supplier telephone queries and correspondence in an efficient and professional manner

- General Administration



The ideal candidate will possess the following skills:

- Previous customer service experience

- Professional manner

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

- Be highly organised with a good knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel and Power Point

- Ability to multi-task



Apply in writing with CV to Personnel Department at the above address.