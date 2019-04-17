Sponsored Content
JOB OPPORTUNITY: Ken Black is seeking a Buyer's Administrator
KEN BLACK
Portlaoise Retail Park, Portlaoise Co. Laois
is seeking a
BUYER’S ADMINISTRATOR
Located in Portlaoise, the key responsibilities will include:
- Accurate data inputting into appropriate systems
- Process orders
- Handling and resolving customer / supplier telephone queries and correspondence in an efficient and professional manner
- General Administration
The ideal candidate will possess the following skills:
- Previous customer service experience
- Professional manner
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Be highly organised with a good knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel and Power Point
- Ability to multi-task
Apply in writing with CV to Personnel Department at the above address.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on