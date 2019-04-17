Sponsored Content

JOB OPPORTUNITY: Ken Black is seeking a Buyer's Administrator

KEN BLACK 


Portlaoise Retail Park, Portlaoise Co. Laois

is seeking a


BUYER’S ADMINISTRATOR


Located in Portlaoise, the key responsibilities will include:


- Accurate data inputting into appropriate systems
- Process orders
- Handling and resolving customer / supplier telephone queries and correspondence in an efficient and professional manner
- General Administration


The ideal candidate will possess the following skills:

- Previous customer service experience
- Professional manner
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Be highly organised with a good knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel and Power Point
- Ability to multi-task


Apply in writing with CV to Personnel Department at the above address.