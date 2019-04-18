Portlaoise is 'perfect' for Canadian firm says Laois TD and Minister

Laos TD and Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan said his early departure from a meeting of Government in Dublin to attend last week's announcement in Portlaoise reflected the importance of the investment.

“This is an important day for Portlaoise and the midlands. The economic growth of our regions through the creation of sustainable jobs is a priority for Government and I am delighted to see this level of investment.

“The significant number of jobs being created is a very welcome boost to the economy of Portlaoise and I want to thank the IDA for all they did to secure them. Most of all, however, I want to congratulate Greenfield Global. I look forward to their success, and indeed growth, here in Portlaoise,” he said.

He said Portlaoise's location was key.

“In this case, Portlaoise's location was inviting to Greenfield due to our location, our infrastructure, and our commitment to ensure success.

“Portlaoise's location is perfect. It will give you the opportunity to access your customer base in Cork, Dublin and Limerick,” said the TD.

Minister Flanagan thanked and wished the company well on their venture in Laois.

The company plans 75 jobs at a new plant in the IDA Business Park in Portlaoise.