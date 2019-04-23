Kildare native Pippa O'Connor opening pop-up shop near Laois shoppers

Laois shoppers won't have to travel far to visit Pippa O'Connor's latest fashion pop-up shop.

Model, businesswoman and social media star Pippa O’Connor from Kildare has announced she is opening a pop-up shop in the hugely popular Kildare Village.

The pop-up shop will have Ms O’Connor’s own clothing brand of POCO jeans on sale. The shop has been touring Ireland for a number of weeks at a time in locations like Dublin, Cork and Limerick.

The shop will open on Friday, May 3.

Last week, the 34-year-old mother of two announced she is releasing her second book, The Pippa Guide, on October 3. This follows on from the success of her first book, Simple Tips To Live Beautifully.

She has also brought out her own range of diary planners and candles.

