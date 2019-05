JOB ALERT: Accounting Technician sought

Accounting Technician sought at Mechtronics Ltd, Clane, Kildare.

The position is a full time job.

Responsibilities include:

*Processing monthly payroll

*Production of weekly and monthly wages

*Balance and maintain accurate ledgers

*Vat and other submissions to Revenue

*Accounts Payable, accounts Receivable functions and Financial Administration

*Production of monthly management accounts

*Processing of bank receipts, invoicing, bank reconciliations, credit control, payroll, expenses

*Bank transactions, monitoring cash flow & funds forecasts, supporting year-end audit, creation of sales/purchases

Office administration and management duties

Assisting with audit preparation

General administration

Experience / Skills Required:

Accounting technician qualification is beneficial but not essential

2-3 years bookkeeping experience

Excellent MS Office, Excel skills

Job Type: Full-time job

Experience:

Accounting: 2 years (Preferred)

Send your CV to info@mechtronicsltd.com