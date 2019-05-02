Portlaoise businesswoman wins Laois' Best Young Entrepreneur 2019

A Portlaoise based businesswoman has been name as Laois' Best Young Entrepreneur 2019.

Amie Colgan was crowned Laois' overall winner of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE) competition at the Heritage Hotel in Killenard this afternoon and hosted by the Laois Local Enterprise Office.

Chosen from an initial list of 65, which was subsequently shortlisted to 15, Amie featured and won in the Best Established Business category with her business, Nuvo Personnel.

Amie Colgan set up Nuvo Personnel, a temporary recruitment specialist agency, in 2010. She has been placing staff in jobs since opening the business and is now looking at expansion in sector placements. Her business has a person centered ethos and her focus is to build teams that function to their maximum capability.

As winner, she receives €15,000 for her business.

Aisling Kirwan from IntegriLeads won the Best Start-Up. IntegriLeads is a lead generation company which schedules b2b appointments increasing sales pipeline. Aisling works with companies across all industries with a specific focus on IT. She utilises the latest technologies giving real-time access to contact information for millions of professionals globally enabling her to give a pipeline of qualifies leads to her clients.

Meanwhile, Dr Diane Cooper won the Best New Idea. Dr. Diane Cooper has been a specialist researcher in obesity, insulin resistance and chronic disease for the past 15 years.

Elsewhere, John Duff from Portlaoise Springs was runner-up in the Best Established; Marcin Duda from the Sweet Bakery was runner-up in the Best Start-Up and Philip Mulpeter, of Martial Arts League, was runner-up in the New Idea.

All three category winners now progress to represent Laois at the regional IBYE finals – where they face off against the winners from Kildare, Offaly, and Westmeath.

Guest speaker at the county final in Killenard was Kelly Lou Ging of Kelly Lou Cakes. To date, she is the only Laois business person to make it to the national final.

Other speakers included John Mulholland CEO, Laois County Council, Evelyn Reddin, Laois Local Enterprise Office CEO and Leas Cathaoirleach, Cllr Tom Mulhall.