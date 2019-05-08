Win a Huawei P30 Pro and a dream trip anywhere in the world in the Huawei Creatives competition

It’s official, the new Huawei P30 Pro is the first smartphone to break camera rating records in the world and here’s why that is simply glorious news.

In celebration of Huawei's latest flagship device (and all of its incredible specs!), the global tech leader wants to encourage Irish creatives to, once again, show off their very best skills and talents using Huawei's market-leading cameras, by Leica.

Now in its fourth year, the Huawei Creatives competition aims to take the lead in championing the very best of Irish innovation, creativity and talent across the country.

The overall winner of the Huawei Creatives Competition, plus the winner of each category will receive the Huawei P30 Pro, which was released in March and was officially rated by DXO as the best camera in the smartphone market.

The overall winner will also win a trip to anywhere they want in the world too! Yep, the lucky duck (and their plus one) will win flights and accommodation to a destination of their choice, ensuring a dream trip testing out the brand new premium device as they go.

Sofia Delgado is the Community Manager of one of Dublin’s biggest Instagram communities, @IGersDublin and also the judge and ambassador for this year's Street category in the Huawei Creatives.

Through IGers Dublin, Sofia provides a platform for Dublin’s burgeoning photographers to showcase their talents to a wider audience and also hosts regular meet-ups where aspiring photographers can meet up, learn from each other and socialise.

For Sofia, photography is a pivotal part of her life - “I love photography because of its power to make a moment last forever. I take photos to remember, as well for hobby and to express myself.”

For Sofia, inspiration can hit her at any moment as she wanders the streets of Dublin and she needs a good camera on her at all times - “My Huawei is a fantastic phone and I can't recommend it enough. The camera is insane. What I like the most is the Pro Mode. This allows me to change the settings of my camera as if it was a professional camera. This lets me take a photo exactly how I want. It’s just fantastic!”

Street is just one of 20 categories you can enter into this year’s Huawei Creatives. Other categories include: Ireland, Travel, Dublin, Pets, Nature, People, Portrait, Food, Fashion, Music, Abstract, Macro, Night, Action, Community, Monochrome, Water, Cityscapes and Architecture!

To enter the Huawei Creatives competition all you have to do is simply upload a picture to Instagram and use the hashtag #HuaweiCreatives and the hashtag of the category you are entering in the caption. But be quick, entries and voting closes May 13 at 6pm! You can find out more by heading to www.huaweicreatives.ie.

A world of inspiration is out there, so upload your most glorious image and you might jet off on the adventure of a lifetime. Good luck!

Entrants must be over 18 years of age.

Full terms and conditions can be found here - www.huaweicreatives.ie/terms-and-conditions