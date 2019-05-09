Beef Plan call for rally

The Beef Plan Movement is asking processors and retailers to collectively increase the farmers share of retail price to prevent the certain demise of the suckler industry.

The Beef Plan Movement has called on all farmers to unite for a peaceful rally outside the Beef Summit meeting at the Shearwater Hotel in Ballinasloe this Thursday, May 9 at 6pm

The Beef Plan Movement said it intendes to use this peaceful rally to highlight the on going exploitation of suckler and beef farmers and has asked for support for the rally to show that farmers want this exploitation to be stopped.