Job alert: Receptionist job at GP surgery

A part-time receptionist is required for a busy GP surgery in Stradbally, two days per week.

Applicants must have good people skills and be proficient in the use of computers. Preference will be given to applicants with experience in GP Practice or medical environment.

Possible longer-term opportunities.

Send CV and handwritten letter of application to:

Practice Manager

Stradbally Medical Practice,

Court Square,

Stradbally,

Co Laois