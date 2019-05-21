Solicitors 'at the heart of local communities' says Laois lawyer

More than 100 solicitors from the midlands attended the Midland General Practice Update 2019 in the Midlands Park Hotel Portlaoise last week.

It was organised by the Law Society Finuas Skillnet in association with Laois Solicitors’ Association, Kildare Bar Association, Midland Bar Association and Carlow Bar Association.

Solicitor James McElwee of McElwee Solicitors, Mountmellick, is the president of the Laois Solicitors’ Association and attended the event.

He highlighted the important role of solicitors.

“Solicitors are at the heart of the local community in rural Ireland, particularly the midlands. Local solicitors are our neighbours, business advisers, as well as legal experts,” he said.

He said midland practices have a distinct profile.

“We face similar challenges and opportunities that are common to other business owners and SMEs.

“As solicitors, we must be adept at running a business as well as practising law.

“It can often be a challenge to balance the demands of running a small practice with the need to stay up-to-date,” he said.

Mr McElwee said the Midland General Practice Update 2019 conference provided the perfect opportunity for local solicitors to refresh their knowledge and network with other solicitors and small business owners in similar situations.

The conference was addressed by probate expert, Richard Hammond, of Hammond Good Solicitors who provided update on probates.