JOB ALERT: Urgent appeal for exam markers

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) has launched an urgent appeal for examiners to mark the 2019 written examinations at Junior Cycle and Leaving Certificate.

The SEC has launched an additional recruitment campaign for qualified applicants to examine in the

following subject areas:

a) Leaving Certificate written examinations in Business, English, Geography, French, German, Home Economics, and Spanish.

b) Junior Cycle written examinations in CSPE, Gaeilge, Geography, German, History, Home Economics, Mathematics, Religious Education, Science and Spanish

The SEC’s CEO Aidan Farrell said: “We need the help and support of teachers and other qualified applicants and would actively encourage them to apply at this time. With the co-operation and active engagement of all those interested in the smooth operation of the Junior Cycle and Leaving Certificate examinations, we can ensure that the marking of this year’s examinations will proceed on target and to the necessarily-high standards. Similar appeals in previous years have been responded to generously and we have every confidence that this will again be the case in 2019.”

Details of these posts, which have been advertised on www.educationposts.ie and on www.examinations.ie, are available on the Recruitment Section of the SEC’s website https://www.examinations.ie/recruitment/

The SEC is also inviting applications in all other subject areas to provide cover for the inevitable dropouts that will occur in the run-up to, and during, the examining period.