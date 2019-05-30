Laois man at cutting edge of health innovation

A Laois man is at the forefront of a company that is bringing cutting edge health technology to hospitals.

Derek Young, from Rosenallis, is CEO and founder of i360medical which is described as a health technology innovation, IP, development and commercialisation company.

With its head office in Dublin, Mr Young's firm has worked in partnership with large US hospitals for the past number of years.

The company is enjoying success in converting ideas in many clinical specialities into projects and start-ups firms.

The business works with Northwell Health in New York, Baptist Health South Florida in Miami and Brigham Women’s in Boston.

It all started in the Meelick area of Rosenalls where Mr Young was reared by parents, Liam and the late Margaret.

He is the eldest of five - two brothers and two sisters.

“ My father was a manager at Bord na Móna and my mum work at home managing us, not an easy task.

“I went to Reary National School and from there to Mountmellick Vocational school and a small time in Balllyfin school.

“I worked in the summer months for Bord na Móna and on local farms. I went to college in Carlow for the first three years doing Mechanical Engineering and finished in Bolton St DIT.

“My first job was in Wexford with a German engineering company.

“I worked for Bord na Móna head office as a design engineering for two years. I moved from there to start my first medical device company Advanced Surgical Concepts with a surgeon and bioengineer from Europe and US.

“This was my first Patent and surgical unmet need for laparoscopic surgery global. I was 23-years old. From there I have been named on 36patents.

“Then it was Haptica global surgical training and then RCSI and finally i360medical,” he said.

His firm recently announced that it has signed a collaboration agreement with EIT Health, the EU-backed network of health innovators.

Mr Young's company says the agreement will provide health innovators across Europe access to experts who can develop their ideas into reality supported by EIT Health’s innovation projects programme.

EIT Health has a network of over 140 university, industry and other healthcare organisations who regularly conceive new medical products and solutions.

“As an Irish and European company, I am delighted to sign this collaboration agreement with EIT Health which helps further develop the innovation ecosystem in the region. This agreement will provide health innovators from across Europe an opportunity to have their medical ideas and concepts evaluated by our experts.

“Through our established international network, we know that there is considerable opportunity for exciting global collaborations which will ultimately speed up the translation of healthcare innovation and development to the patient bedside.

“This will enhance healthcare advancement and outcomes for patients not just in Europe but around the world,” said the Rosenallis man.